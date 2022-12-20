Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day

A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston.

“I bought a Magnificent 7s ticket while I was at the store Thanksgiving morning and I scratched it when I got in my car,” the player said. “When I saw I’d won $2 million, I went completely numb. I drove straight to a family member’s house to have them look the ticket over and lock it in their safe. It’s safe to say I was feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving!”

The 64-year-old recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He opted to take the one-time lump sum payment of roughly $1.2 million.

With his winnings, he plans to purchase a cottage.

