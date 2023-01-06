35º

4 guns, ecstasy, fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin seized in Detroit after string of overdoses

2 people taken into custody

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Guns, drugs, and money found during searches at two homes in Detroit. (Michigan State Police)

DETROIT – Officials took two people into custody, found four guns, and seized a wide range of drugs in Detroit while investigating a string of overdoses throughout the area.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), officials said members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team searched two Detroit homes linked to multiple drug overdoses in Metro Detroit, including one that was fatal.

Police said they arrested a suspect and a co-conspirator. They are facing multiple felonies.

Officials seized four guns, 15.2 grams of ecstasy, 3.4 grams of fentanyl, 70.4 grams of cocaine, 8.8 grams of crack cocaine, 28.3 grams of heroin, and $8,444 in cash from the two homes. One of the guns had been stolen, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about drug activity is asked to call MNET at 734-947-1194.

