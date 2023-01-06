Group of 78 Michigan healthcare workers wins $1 million Powerball prize; each gets $12,800

Members of the Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club with their winning checks.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A group of 78 nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers in Michigan won a $1 million Powerball prize, meaning they will each receive about $12,800.

The “Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club” is a collection of healthcare workers from Traverse City who enjoy playing the lottery.

“There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose,” said Bernard Bossert Jr., the club’s representative. “I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing.”

On Oct. 31, the club matched the five white balls -- 13-19-36-39-59 -- to win $1 million through Powerball.

Bossert bought the winning ticket at the CVS pharmacy at 626 West Front Street in Traverse City.

“I purchased a Powerball ticket the afternoon of the drawing and then checked the results the next morning at about 4:30 a.m.,” Bossert said. “When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock. I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work.

“A few hours later, I posted an article on the Facebook page about a $1 million winning Powerball ticket being sold in Traverse City. After I shared the article, club members began frantically reaching out asking if it was our club who had won, and that’s when I shared the big news.”

Those involved received their checks this week at MiddleCoast Brewing in TraverseCity. Each member got about $12,800.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic,” Bossert said. “This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays.”

The Powerball jackpot was last won Nov. 19 when a Kansas resident received $93 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is currently at $325 million.