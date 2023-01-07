35º

Body cam footage showing an officer shooting, killing man in Bath Township released to public

Officer placed on paid administrative leave

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Bath Township Police Department released body cam footage of a deadly shooting where an officer shot and killed a man.

The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 2) as the officer responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The video shows the man’s mother telling police she’s afraid to be around her son and that he’s dangerous and on drugs.

She also told the officer he may have a pocketknife.

When the man came out of his home, he appeared to have a weapon and pointed it at the police.

The officer fired multiple shots, hitting and killing the man.

Upon later analysis, the department said the two weapons on the victim were fake.

“The department understands that releasing factual information to the public in a timely manner is important in maintaining accountability, transparency, and trust with the community we serve,” Chief Gary Smith said in a statement.

The officer that fired the shots is on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates.

