‘It honestly makes me sad’: Crews battle fire at neighborhood market on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Crews spent hours battling a fire that broke out at a market on Detroit’s east side on Sunday afternoon.

Chalmers Garden Market located on Chalmers Street near East Outer Drive on Detroit’s east side went up in flames Sunday.

For hours, more than 40 firefighters battled the fire as part of the building’s roof collapsed.

Neighbors were devastated to see the building burn. “It honestly makes me sad. Over here it’s a food desert other than the little stores,” De’asia Pasti said.

Although the building had been there for decades, neighbors say a new owner recently took over the space.

“It was mostly for socializing, you come in and you have dinner with your family, a little retail shop too,” Marvin Davidson said.

Neighbors like Davidson now wonder what will become of location.

Officials say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.