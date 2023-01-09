We should start using these 10 words again in 2023, according to Wayne State University

Wayne State University has released their annual list of words we should start using again.

Now beginning its 14th year, Wayne State’s Word Warriors program aims to resurrect long-lost — but not completely forgotten — words. The list is compiled from public suggestions and administrators.

“Once again, our Word Warriors have provided a collection of words that makes our language a bit livelier,” said Chris Williams, assistant director of editorial services for Wayne State Marketing and Communications, and head of the Word Warriors program. “To say someone ‘stravaged under the mogshade as the crepuscular glow filled the forest’ is so much more poetic than saying ‘he walked in the woods at night.’”

So here’s the big 2023 list: