DETROIT – Tanajah Johnson, 14, was seriously hurt while getting her hair done at a Detroit hair salon.

Local 4 has learned that the hair stylist was running a salon out of a clothing store on the city’s west side.

The hairstylist placed a can of hair spray too close to a heater that exploded in Johnson’s face, sending her to the hospital.

The city launched an investigation after Monday’s (Jan. 9) story broke.

Johnson remains in Children’s Hospital after she suffered facial fractures and lost sight in one eye.

The 14-year-old saw a young woman on Instagram named Stylesbymacc showing off her work, and she booked an appointment.

That stylist alerts customers that she is unlicensed and that she says it was her fault she placed a container of highly flammable göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray near her curling iron heater. It is something salon owners in the area say a licensed stylist would know not to put anything that flammable near the heater.

Johnson’s mother says the stylist didn’t seem too concerned that her daughter was so severely injured.

“She was a bit nonchalant and had no concerns,” said Tanajah Johnson’s mother, Latina Johnson. “She says, ‘I’m so sorry I’m only 23, and I don’t have a license.’”

Local 4 searched up and down McNichols Road looking for the salon where Tanajah Johnson was injured. We found it in the back corner of a clothing store, and customers told Local 4 that the stylist’s mother owns the boutique.

Since Monday, a mom who took her daughter to the same stylist before her prom, says the stylist allegedly offered her daughter marijuana and alcohol.

Latina Johnson says her 14-year-old daughter is now speaking more, saying the stylist was smoking marijuana when she arrived and allegedly offered it to her.