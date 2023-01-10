Detroit police looking for 16-year-old boy who failed to come home after a New Year’s Day party

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who didn’t return home after attending a party on New Year’s Day.
According to Detroit police, Darrell McCray was last seen at 9 p.m. on the 18900 block of Schoenherr Street.
His mother told police that she is concerned for her son’s well-being.
McCray was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white “Nike” shoes.
|Details
|Darrell McCray
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′4″
|Weight
|130 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Black
Anyone with information should contact Detroit‘s 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.
