Detroit police looking for 16-year-old boy who failed to come home after a New Year’s Day party

McCray last seen on Jan. 1

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing In Michigan
Darrell McCray (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who didn’t return home after attending a party on New Year’s Day.

According to Detroit police, Darrell McCray was last seen at 9 p.m. on the 18900 block of Schoenherr Street.

His mother told police that she is concerned for her son’s well-being.

McCray was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white “Nike” shoes.

DetailsDarrell McCray
Age16
Height5′4″
Weight130 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Anyone with information should contact Detroit‘s 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.

