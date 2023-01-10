Detroit police looking for 16-year-old boy who failed to come home after a New Year’s Day party

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who didn’t return home after attending a party on New Year’s Day.

According to Detroit police, Darrell McCray was last seen at 9 p.m. on the 18900 block of Schoenherr Street.

His mother told police that she is concerned for her son’s well-being.

McCray was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white “Nike” shoes.

Details Darrell McCray Age 16 Height 5′4″ Weight 130 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact Detroit‘s 11th precinct at 313-596-1101.

