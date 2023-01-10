Detroit police need help to find missing 12-year-old girl last seen at her home

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Detroit.
According to police, Alayah Jones left her residence on Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. and did not alert anyone about her leaving. Jones was last seen wearing a white tank top, white pants and flip flops.
The Jones was last seen on the 14800 block of San Juan Drive.
|Details
|Alayah Jones
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′4′'
|Weight
|115 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Black
Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 5th precinct at 313-596-5501.
