40º

Local News

Detroit police need help to find missing 12-year-old girl last seen at her home

Jones last seen on Jan. 9

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing In Michigan
Alayah Jones (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Detroit.

According to police, Alayah Jones left her residence on Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. and did not alert anyone about her leaving. Jones was last seen wearing a white tank top, white pants and flip flops.

The Jones was last seen on the 14800 block of San Juan Drive.

DetailsAlayah Jones
Age12
Height5′4′'
Weight115 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 5th precinct at 313-596-5501.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter