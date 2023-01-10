Detroit police need help to find missing 12-year-old girl last seen at her home

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Detroit.

According to police, Alayah Jones left her residence on Jan. 9 around 6 p.m. and did not alert anyone about her leaving. Jones was last seen wearing a white tank top, white pants and flip flops.

The Jones was last seen on the 14800 block of San Juan Drive.

Details Alayah Jones Age 12 Height 5′4′' Weight 115 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 5th precinct at 313-596-5501.

