Michigan man accused of reckless, intoxicated driving after substances found at crash scene

INVERNESS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges of reckless and intoxicated driving after police found substances at the scene where he crashed into a tree, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police were called at 9:36 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) to the area of Wing and VFW roads in Inverness Township.

Investigators said Phillip Lee Daniels Jr., 37, of Cheboygan, had been driving north on Wing Road when he crossed the center line, went off the road to the left, and struck a tree.

Daniels was in possession of a powdery substance and an orange square patch that troopers suspected to be suboxone, they said. Drug paraphernalia was also found, according to officials.

Daniels was arrested after sobriety tests.

He was arraigned Monday at 89th District Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of analogues, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated.

Daniels was given a $25,000 bond, cash/surety.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.

A substance found at the scene of a Jan. 7, 2023, crash in Inverness Township. (Michigan State Police)

The scene of a Jan. 7, 2023, crash in Inverness Township. (Michigan State Police)