31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment.

Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac.

A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Oakland County.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.