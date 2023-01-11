Lansing police say 2021 disappearance of 38-year-old man seems ‘suspicious’

LANSING, Mich. – Police have said the circumstances surrounding the 2021 disappearance of a 38-year-old man in Lansing “seem suspicious.”

Andrew Thomas Watson was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2021, on Georgetown Boulevard in South Lansing.

Watson has brown eyes, is 5′4′' tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair with a short fade, a thin mustache and a goatee.

Police said he has several tattoos. He has a tattoo on his stomach that says “#1mangame,” a tattoo on his back of two clowns with the words “2facemyfriend,” and a tattoo under his left eye of a small teardrop.

He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit with red and white on the jacket.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600. The case number is 2151900564.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.