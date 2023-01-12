2 women create years-long scheme to steal, traffic diabetic test strips from Michigan hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Two women spent years participating in a scheme to steal and traffic thousands of diabetic test strips from a Michigan veteran’s hospital, officials said.

Jennifer Robertson, 52, of Battle Creek, spent 20 years working in procurement for the Battle Creek VA Pharmacy. She was responsible for ordering supplies for veterans in need of medical care at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

In June 2017, Robertson stole 10 boxes of diabetic test strips from the pharmacy and arranged online to sell them to Michelle McAllister, 56, of Jermone, Michigan, officials said.

The two women met several times so Robertson could sell diabetic test strips to McAllister.

Officials said McAllister realized that Robertson’s test strips had been stolen. She told Anderson that her mantra “is not to ask too many questions,” according to authorities.

Anderson replied, “Lol,” and continued to sell the stolen strips to McAllister, police said.

Over the course of more than two years, Robertson and McAllister made hundreds of trades, according to officials. Robertson admitted to stealing more than 7,500 boxes of diabetic test strips, which cost the pharmacy more than $400,000.

“My office takes government theft very seriously,” United States Attorney Mark Totten said. “Thefts from VA medical centers deprive other veterans of needed medical care and resources. My office is dedicated to serving and protecting our nation’s veterans.”

The stolen strips would eventually be transported and trafficked to Steven Anderson, of Pennsylvania, authorities said. Anderson is facing related federal charges, but his case is ongoing.

The women pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme.

“The theft of medical supplies intended for our nation’s veterans is a grave offense,” said special agent in charge Gregory Billingsley, of the VA Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “Such schemes erode public trust, steal from the taxpayer, and divert valuable resources away from those who have rightfully earned them.”