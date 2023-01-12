41º

Thieves break into rescue, steal 4 dogs on Detroit’s east side

One dog returned home safely Wednesday afternoon after being discovered in an abandoned garage nearby

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side.

One of the dogs, Willow, returned home safely Wednesday (Jan. 11) afternoon after being discovered in an abandoned garage nearby.

The search for the other three missing dogs continues, as the shelter offers a cash reward for their safe return.

The break-in was caught on camera and showed a small group of thieves casing the place before running off with the four dogs.

The shelter’s owner, Judie Jones, doesn’t know what motivated the crime.

“All of our dogs are spayed and neutered, so it’s not like they can breed them for puppies,” said Jones. “So what reasoning was there other than just maybe a dare or being vindictive?”

Anyone who has any information about the dogs’ location or has questions about adoption can call 248-703-0670 or click here.

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

