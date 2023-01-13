2 more accuse 82-year-old man who’s facing criminal sex charges in Michigan

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. – Two more people have come forward with accusations against an 82-year-old man who was already facing several criminal sex charges in Michigan.

State police first began investigating this case in August 2021 when a trooper received information from the medical coordinator at the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center.

Richard Bernard Walser, 82, of Mio, was charged in the case and arraigned in Oscoda County on “several counts” of criminal sexual conduct and home invasion, according to authorities.

A second person came forward with accusations against Walser, and police launched another investigation. The report was turned over to prosecutors, and on Sept. 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Walser, officials said.

A third person accused Walser of sexual assault in September 2022. That investigation led to additional charges, state police said.

Walser was arraigned Thursday (Jan. 12) in 81st District Court on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is being held on a $100,00 bond, cash/surety.

The next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.