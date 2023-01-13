Lawyers for ex-Grand Rapids officer charged in deadly shooting ask judge to dismiss case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Attorneys for ex-police officer Christopher Schurr are trying to get his case dismissed before it goes in front of a jury.

During a traffic stop last spring, the former Grand Rapids officer shot and killed Patrick Lyoya while struggling over a taser.

Schurr was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder.

His attorneys are now trying to put the brakes on the case, filing a motion this week for the charges to be dropped.

In the filing, they argue Schurr acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest.

The defense also pointed to a lack of clarity in Michigan law about when officers should or should not use deadly force.

“At present, it is ambiguous when a police officer may use force, including deadly force,” said the defense.

Read: Attorney: Ex-Michigan officer who killed Lyoya shouldn’t face trial

During their struggle, Schurr repeatedly told Lyoya to take his hands off the taser.

Video of the incident was presented during a probable cause hearing in October.

The district judge ultimately ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to go before a jury, a decision the defense hopes to overturn.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has two weeks to file a response to the motion to dismiss, which they fully intend to do.

As of now, the jury trial is set to begin on March 13.