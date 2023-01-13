30º

Police investigating possible link between Ulta theft ring and arrests in Livingston County

Police arrest 5 accused of trying to steal from Livingston County beauty store

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Police arrested five people accused of trying to steal from a Livingston County beauty store.

Green Oak Township police were called to an Ulta store at 8 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12) after receiving reports that suspects had entered the store and were filling a bag with merchandise.

Two suspects fled the store when police arrived. They were pursued on foot until one of the suspects made it into a vehicle and tried to drive away.

The suspect struck a Michigan State Police vehicle and a trooper fired at the suspect through the windshield. The suspect stopped in the parking lot after driving into a wall. The suspect was not injured.

All five suspects are being held at the Livingston County jail. They are expected to face several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault.

This robbery comes after a string of robberies in Metro Detroit. Security video from another Ulta store shows three women stealing expensive perfume bottles.

The women have hit at least 20 Ulta stores and have walked away with between $3,000 and $12,000 worth of perfume every time. It’s not clear if those incidents are connected with the latest one.

Security video from an Ulta store shows three women stealing expensive perfume bottles.

