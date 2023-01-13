Michigan State Police investigating shooting at Green Oak Village Place in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting at Green Oak Village Place.

The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 12) night in Livingston County.

Green Oak Township police Chief Steven Kramer told Local 4 that five suspects were involved, and all of them were in custody.

“We had an organized retail fraud at the Ulta store,” said Kramer. “Green Oak officers were assisted by Michigan State Police. There was a shooting by one of the officers and troopers. There is no injuries at all at this point, and all of the suspects are in custody.”

“What we have right now since there were shots fired, we brought in our 3rd District Detective Units, and they are going to investigate the shooting,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez. “Green Oak Township will handle the organized retail fraud as this is just a fresh investigation, so there’s a lot of information for the detectives to compile before we have any additional information.”

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.