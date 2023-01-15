Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy.

According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads.

Detroit police say that there was a pitbull under the age of one inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the three suspects, please call 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

This story will be updated when more information is available.