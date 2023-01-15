Detroit police searching for suspect involved in 2 armed robberies on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) is searching for a man involved in two separate armed robberies that took place Friday night on the city’s west side.

In less than 45 minutes on Friday night, Detroit police say the same suspect hit two dollar stores on the city’s west side.

At approximately 7:03 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar on Greenfield Road, produced a weapon, walked behind the counter and emptied the register.

40 minutes later at 7:42 p.m., police say the same suspect entered the Dollar General on West McNichols Road. The stores are three and a half miles apart.

Surveillance cameras captured him going into the Dollar General, showing a weapon, announcing the robbery, then emptying the register.

Police say he fled in a navy Chevy Impala with a gray stripe. The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall male with hair in locs with blonde tips. He was last seen wearing an all-black Jordan jumpsuit.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information related to the incident you are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.