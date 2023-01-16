4 Michigan cities ranked among worst for bed bugs

Orkin released their annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities and Detroit dropped two spots and ranked number six.

Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing also made the list. Orkin ranked Chicago as number one followed by New York City and Philadelphia.

In a release, Orkin says they based their data on where the company did the most bed bug treatments from December 2021 through November 2022. View the list here.

World Class Pest Solutions in Ferndale isn’t surprised by the list. Owner Gene Baker says bed bugs are in more places than you think and can travel, which is why major cities may see more of them.

“Obviously hotels, I mean anywhere, other people’s cars or other people’s homes, if you’re visiting a friend and they’re not aware that they have them, even on their couches,” says Baker. “You can pick them up pretty much anywhere, they are excellent travelers.”

Baker suggests doing routine checks especially after traveling.

“Get in the habit of just checking your children’s backpacks clothing when they get home from school, lift your mattresses on occasion, look underneath those areas to see if you see activity or evidence of activity like red blood smears or black fecal matter which is called spotting,” Baker says.

If you do spot activity, the best thing to do is take action and call a professional.

“The worst thing you can do is not do anything about it at all because all you’re doing is spreading, you’re becoming part of the problem not the solution,” Baker says.

For more information on World Class Pest Solutions, you can visit their website by clicking here.