Police looking for 2 suspects who stole tools from a Dearborn building under construction

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department are looking for two suspects who robbed a vacant building under construction and stole several tools.

Officials are asking the community for help identify two people that robbed a building that was under construction on Mason Street. The incident took place on Jan. 8 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the two individuals entered the building through an unlocked door and stole a Stihl saw cutter, 6 Rigid drills, a Bosch laser measure, a nail gun, drywall, a hand saw, plumbing tools and other tools.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black hoodie and jacket with gray pants and black shoes. The man was also carrying a black backpack with a white and red patch. The video also shows a woman wearing a black hat, hoodie and shoes as well as gray pants.

Below is a picture of a custom sweatshirt the woman suspect was wearing:

Picture of a suspects sweatshirt involved in robbery (Dearborn Police Department)

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Dearborn police at 313-943-2292.