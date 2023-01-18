40º

New Baltimore police want help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Suspect fled on foot, possibly headed west on Alfred Street

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police want help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in New Baltimore. (New Baltimore Police Department)

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police want help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery in New Baltimore.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17), at 2:54 p.m., inside Huntington National Bank at 51066 Washington Street in Downtown New Baltimore.

The alleged suspect is described as a thin white male, 19 to 22 years old, with light brown hair, wearing a Jiffy Lube uniform and red shoes.

A weapon was implied but not seen.

According to a witness, the alleged suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot, possibly headed west on Alfred Street.

Anyone with any information should contact the New Baltimore Police Department at 586-725-2181 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

