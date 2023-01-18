40º

Local News

Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery

Macomb Township teen named person of interest in Huntington Bank robbery

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: New Baltimore, Macomb County
A suspected New Baltimore bank robber. (New Baltimore Police Department)

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery.

The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officials said a young man walked into the bank wearing a Jiffy Lube uniform and red shoes. He implied he that had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, police said.

Witnesses told authorities that the man left the bank on foot, possibly heading west on Alfred Street.

New Baltimore police have identified Jacob Robert Edwards, 18, of Macomb Township, as a person of interest in the case. They would like to speak to him about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Baltimore Police Department at 586-725-2181.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email