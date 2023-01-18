Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery.

The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officials said a young man walked into the bank wearing a Jiffy Lube uniform and red shoes. He implied he that had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, police said.

Witnesses told authorities that the man left the bank on foot, possibly heading west on Alfred Street.

New Baltimore police have identified Jacob Robert Edwards, 18, of Macomb Township, as a person of interest in the case. They would like to speak to him about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Baltimore Police Department at 586-725-2181.