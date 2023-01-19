Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket.

Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.

Bates bought her ticket online.

“I play Powerball every once in awhile and usually check the results the morning after the drawing,” Bates said. “I couldn’t sleep one night, so I was playing on my phone when an email from the lottery came through that said, ‘Your winnings have arrived.’

“When I logged into my lottery account and saw my account balance was $500,000, I couldn’t believe it. I woke my husband up and had him look everything over to make sure it was real. It still hasn’t sunk in that I won.”

Bates claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters and plans to save the money, she said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won Nov. 19 in Kansas. The current jackpot is at $473 million.