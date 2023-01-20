Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb county. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned.

Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe.

It’s one thing to get arrested for selling drugs, but it’s entirely another when you do it wearing Detroit Fire Department clothing, and that’s what has Trombley facing possible jail time Friday (Jan. 20).

Trombley, 49, is a 15-year veteran who lives in Warren, but it’s alleged he was moving all around the east side peddling narcotics in his off hours.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said in a statement:

“Our detective’s outstanding investigation led to the discovery that this subject was selling prescription pills and ecstasy in multiple cities, which included Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville.”

As it stands, Trombley has been charged in two separate courts. First is 38th District Court in Eastpointe, where he’s facing one count of trying to sell or manufacture a controlled substance.

In Warren’s 37th District Court, he’s charged with three of the same counts of controlled substance delivery and or manufacturing and one count of illegal drug possession.

Local 4 is still awaiting the posting of the two other charges Trombley faces in the Roseville incident.

The incident is undoubtedly a black eye for the Detroit Fire Department, but Trombley is now suspended pending an internal investigation.

The department also put out a statement saying:

“The off-duty actions of one firefighter do not represent the actions or character of 1,200 other Detroit firefighters.”

One unusual thing about this case is that Trombley has not been arraigned yet on these charges, but Local 4 is told that arraignment could come as soon as Monday.