Macomb County man convicted of murdering friend’s fiance during argument

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been convicted after he drove to his friend’s house and murdered her fiance during an argument, officials said.

The shooting happened July 4, 2021, in the area of Meldrum Street and Jefferson Avenue in Chesterfield Township.

Dakota Justin Blust, of Shelby Township, drove to a friend’s house and got into an argument with her fiance, Andrew DeWulf, 31, according to authorities. There was a physical altercation, and Blust shot DeWulf in front of the home, officials said.

Blust called police to say he had just shot someone, they said.

When officers arrived, they tried to save DeWulf, but he died from his injuries.

Blust, 29, was convicted Thursday (Jan. 19) of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and a felony firearm violation at the end of a six-day trial. The jury reached a decision after less than two hours of deliberation.

Blust faces a maximum penalty of life in prison on the murder charge, up to five years on the concealed weapon charge, and up to two years for the felony firearm violation.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9.