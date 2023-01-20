Person of interest in New Baltimore bank robbery shot, taken into custody in Illinois

HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Ill. – The 18-year-old person of interest in a New Baltimore bank robbery was shot and taken into custody on Friday in Illinois after stealing a truck in Indiana, crashing the stolen vehicle during a police chase and fleeing on foot.

According to Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old James Edwards was taken into custody in Hudson Township, Illinois, on Friday.

Michigan bank robbery

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 2:54 p.m. a man entered the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore wearing a Jiffy Lube uniform.

Police identified the man as 18-year-old Jacob Robert Edwards.

Authorities say he approached the teller with a note demanding money and indicated he had armed accomplices outside the bank.

Edwards fled the bank in a car, according to officials, eluding any law enforcement.

Stolen truck in Indiana

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Edwards stole a truck in Lafayette, Indiana, officials say.

The 18-year-old crashed the truck and fled by foot in Henning, Illinois after a chase with police.

Officials discovered a missing firearm belonging to the owner of the vehicle.

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a media alert advising of an “armed and dangerous Michigan bank robbery fugitive on the run.”

Taken into custody in Illinois

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that the man had been taken into custody.

According to authorities, deputies were searching for the 18-year-old when they received a call from a resident advising that a man was knocking on their door.

Officers responded to the call and found Edwards near the residence.

Police say the 18-year-old pointed a firearm at the officers which is when an officer shot him.

Officials say Edwards was transported to a local hospital for treatment.