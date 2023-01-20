Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus.

“I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) in the area of Duck Lake and Cooley Lake roads in Highland Township, according to Salah.

It appears the Lakeland High School student turned left and was struck by an oncoming bus, Salah said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

“We are prepared to support students and staff with counseling support, as needed,” Salah wrote. “Please join me in keeping the family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”