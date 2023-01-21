Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash

DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday.

According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2020 Dodge Durango was driving at 60 MPH down Woodhall Street when the driver over-corrected to avoid another vehicle, lost control and struck a tree, according to police.

The vehicle instantly caught on fire. Police responded and were able to save three of the four people inside.

The front seat passenger, a man in his early 20s, died in the crash.

Scene image (WDIV)

Commanding Officer Brian Harris said three officers sustained injuries from broken glass and smoke inhalation in the rescue attempt. They were taken to a local hospital and are currently listed in temporary serious condition.

According to police, the three passengers of the vehicle were also taken to a local hospital and are listed in serious as well as temporary serious conditions.

Officer Harris said the people involved in the crash range in age from 22 years old to 30 years old.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the vehicle was reported earlier in the day doing spin-outs, drifting and other reckless stunts.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the fatal incident.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.