Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, apparently suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

It is currently unclear if the man was shot on the freeway ramp, or if his body was left there after the shooting. There were no vehicles on the freeway when police arrived, officials said.

MSP continue to investigate and had closed the freeway for a K-9 evidence search and for “scene preservation.” Police said early Monday they hadn’t yet made contact with the man’s next-of-kin.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 855-MICH-TIP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

