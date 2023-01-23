‘Detroit is for lovers’: Valentine’s Day pop-up bar to open in Corktown

DETROIT – A familiar space in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood is transforming into a love-inspired pop-up date night spot ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The space where the beloved Blitzen’s on Bagley pop-up bar opened for the Christmas season is transforming into a red and pink Valentine’s Day haven. The Vixen’s on Bagley pop-up bar will open Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will feature a menu of various cocktails, wines and snacks.

The pop-up is once again partnering with next door sushi restaurant Goblin, which will deliver orders to patrons at the bar.

Vixen’s on Bagley will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at 2545 Bagley Street in Detroit. Visit their website here for the latest information.