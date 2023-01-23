‘Go a little nuts at work’: Planters hiring ‘Peanutters’ to drive NUTmobile

Planters is looking to hire three “Peanutters” who would be tasked with driving the NUTmobile around the country.

The peanut company announced that they are hiring brand ambassadors to drive their 26-foot-long company car, the NUTmobile, around the country.

Peanutters, the drivers of the vehicle, are charged with chauffeuring Mr. Peanut from coast to coast.

Mr. Peanut posted to Twitter and said, “I’m on the hunt for 3 new Peanutters to chauffeur me around the country in my iconic NUTmobile from one nutty adventure to the next!”

The “nuts and bolts” of the job, according to Planters, include:

Representing the Planters brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications.

Delighting fans across the country at local community events.

Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTmobile and Mr. Peanut.

Joining in volunteer projects to work alongside and recognize people who give back to their communities in a big way.

Planters is looking for a recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.

Applicants should have a desire to travel and an appetite for adventure.

If you think you have what it takes to be a Peanutter, you’re asked to send a resume, cover letter and a short video about why you would make the perfect Peanutter to the company by Feb. 14.

To submit an application, visit the BeAPeanutter website by clicking here.

