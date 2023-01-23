34º

Sumpter Township police searching for missing ‘at risk’ 76-year-old man

Daniel Nash last seen Jan. 22

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Daniel Nash, 76 (Sumpter Township Police Department)

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing and “at risk” Sumpter Township man.

Daniel Nash, 76, was last seen leaving his Sumpter Township home in a gray 2019 Ford Ranger at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Police say he was heading to a Meijer store in Van Buren Township.

Police did not provide information on what he was wearing when he went missing.

Daniel NashDetails
Age76
Height5′7″
Weight150 pounds

Authorities say Nash suffers from dementia and are considering him to be “at risk.”

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Sumpter Township Police at 734-461-4833 ext. 2250.

