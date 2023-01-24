25 years later: 2 Ohio brothers arrested in connection with brutal 1997 Michigan murder

BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two brothers from Ohio have been arrested in connection with a brutal murder that happened in Lenawee County in the late ‘90s.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, on Tuesday.

According to officials, the murder occurred on November 19, 1997, in Blissfield Township. It was reported that police were dispatched to a cornfield when the property owner called about the discovery of human remains. When police arrived at the cornfield, they found an unidentified and unclothed man’s body missing both his hands and head. Officials say that the hands have been cut just above the wrists and that there were saw striations on the ends of the exposed bones.

While the two suspects have been arrested, this investigation is still ongoing as the John Doe’s identity is still unknown.

The 25-year-old cold case is getting some closure as the Sepulveda brothers are facing several charges.

The Sepulveda brothers are being extradited on the following six charges:

First-degree premeditated murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole

Conspiracy to commit first-degree premediated murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole

Assault with intent to maim, a 10 year felony

Conspiracy to commit assault with intent to mkaim, a 10 year felony

Tampering with evidence, a 10 year felony

Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, a 10 year felony

“Michigan State Police worked with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for their persistence in pursuing this case. All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it.”