Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December.

According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.

Officials say Chase left with an unknown woman in a blue 1999 Ford Explorer and has not returned home.

A news release states that Chase was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Chase’s sister told police that the 59-year-old has bipolar disorder and other medical issues.

Details Tony Chase Age 59 Height 5′11″ Weight 200 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact Detroit‘s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.

