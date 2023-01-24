Redford Township’s Secretary of State to close for 2 weeks as it undergoes renovations

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Secretary of State office in Redford will be closed for two weeks as it undergoes renovations.

According to the state, the Joy Road office will close on Jan. 30 and will reopen on Feb. 13.

Within two weeks, the office will have new carpet, paint and counters.

Those that need Secretary of State services are urged to go online at Michigan.gov/SOS for any transaction needs. For self-service stations, the state recommends the Kroger store on Five Mile Road in Livonia or the one on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

The nearest SOS office to the Redford location is on Farmington Road in Livonia.