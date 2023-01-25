5 guns found in abandoned Detroit home after troopers shoot, kill man harassing helicopter

DETROIT – Michigan State Police found several guns inside an abandoned Detroit home after a man was harassing a state helicopter by shining a green light at the pilot.

According to tweet updates by MSP, a 33-year-old man from Lincoln Park has been determined to be the suspect who was staying at an abandoned home on Detroit’s west side.

Troopers from the Metro South Post responded to a scene where the Lincoln Park man was trying to distract the trooper helicopter with a green laser. When police approached the house where the Lincoln Park man was staying, the 33-year-old came out of the house and started firing at the officers. Police say that the officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

After further investigation, MSP recovered five firearms from the abandoned home and one recovered from the suspect. There were no other people in the house at the time of the shooting, and detectives are working to figure out the motive of the incident.

“The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found a lot of ammunition and the guns,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw in a press conference on Tuesday. “He had a rifle staged at one of the windows as if this was some type of ambush that he had set up.”

Police report that Trooper Two, the helicopter in the air at the time, was not hit in the incident and no one involved in the situation or living in the area was injured.

Michigan State Police announced that the two troopers involved in the incident are currently on leave.