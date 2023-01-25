33º

Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver speech on $100 million Detroit At Work scholarships

Duggan to speak at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is set to deliver a speech next week on how Detroit residents can get their share of the $100 million Detroit At Work scholarships.

Duggan will speak from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday (Jan. 30) at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward Avenue. The event will be in the 13th floor auditorium.

Free parking will be available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the meters on Jefferson Avenue between Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street, as well as on Randolph Street between Larned and Congress streets. Parking is also free from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ford Underground Garage using the Randolph Street entrance.

Residents can also watch on Zoom by clicking here and using conference call number 312-626-6799 and meeting ID 880 8527 4706.

