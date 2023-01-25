Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit.

The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.

When officers arrived, the victim said Ford produced a handgun before robbing and fleeing the store.

The second incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:45 p.m. in the 14610 block of McNichols Street as Detroit police were called again for another robbery.

A female employee said Ford entered the store as a customer before producing a gun, robbing the store, and fleeing on foot.

Investigation into a multitude of robberies since New Year’s Day led to the 30-year-old man’s arrest on Saturday (Jan. 21).

Ford has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on both cases on Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 36th District Court and given a $300,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether for both cases.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m. The probable cause conference on both cases is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination on both cases is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 8:45 a.m.