Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash

The scene of a Jan. 25, 2023, crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25) to eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott Street on Detroit’s east side.

Investigators said the tanker was heading east on I-94 and going too fast for the snowy conditions. The driver lost control and crashed into the median wall, sending debris into the westbound lanes, according to authorities.

The truck’s fuel tank was punctured, causing fuel to leak onto the freeway, police said.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed at Mt. Elliott Street to clean up the tanker, and the westbound lanes were closed at Van Dyke Avenue to clean up the median debris.

Officials said the debris caused an additional crash in the westbound lanes of I-94.

The driver of the tanker was not injured and refused medical treatment. No other information about injuries was provided.

No hazardous materials were on board the tanker, other than diesel fuel, Michigan State Police said.