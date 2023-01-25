I-94 closes in Detroit after semi truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel

A semi truck crashed on eastbound I-94 on Detroit's east side, damaging the median wall and impacting the westbound half of the freeway, too.

DETROIT – Part of I-94 closed in Detroit Wednesday after a semi truck crashed into the median wall, spilling fuel and debris.

Both directions of I-94 closed on Detroit’s east side after a semi truck crashed at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

UPDATE: Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash

According to Michigan State Police, the semi truck driver was “traveling too fast for the conditions” on eastbound I-94 near Mt. Elliott Street. The driver reportedly lost control and crashed the semi truck into the median wall.

Debris from the median wall spread onto the westbound side of I-94, causing a secondary crash. The initial crash also damaged the semi truck’s fuel tank, which leaked onto the eastbound half of the freeway.

You can see footage from the scene in the video player above. The scene is difficult to see, however, due to snowfall.

Eastbound I-94 closed at Mt. Elliott Street to clean up the fuel and semi truck crash. Westbound I-94 was closed at Van Dyke Avenue to clean up debris.

“No hazardous materials were on board besides the diesel fuel,” police said.

The semi truck driver was not injured in the crash, officials said. It is unclear if those involved in the secondary crash were injured.

No other details have been provided at this time.

