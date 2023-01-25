Winter storm warning expanded to include most Metro Detroit counties Wednesday

4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning initially affecting three Metro Detroit counties on Wednesday has expanded to include most of the region due to a snowstorm.

A winter storm warning is in effect through the night of Wednesday, Jan. 25 for the majority of Southeast Michigan due to a winter storm moving through the area. About 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible, with heavier snowfall expect in the more south and east areas of the region.

The winter storm warning has been issued for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Sanilac and St. Clair counties are under a winter storm warning until midnight Wednesday.

In order for a winter storm warning to be issued, the National Weather Service says a “significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent.” Those conditions include a combination of the following:

5 inches or more of snow and/or sleet within a 12-hour period, or 7 inches or more of snow and/or sleet within a 24-hour period; and/or

Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or power lines; and/or

A life threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind.

Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston counties are under a winter weather advisory 10 p.m.

The bulk of the snowfall is expected to occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will begin clearing up in the evening.

According to 4Warn Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy: The majority of Metro Detroit will see 4-5 inches of snow accumulation, with areas downriver possibly pushing 6 inches during a 12-14 hour period of snowfall. Those south of I-94 could top out closer to 5-6 inches.

The full forecast: Significant snow arrives Wednesday in Metro Detroit: See expected snow totals here