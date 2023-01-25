Winter Storm Warning for parts of Metro Detroit with significant snow expected

4 Warn Weather – Today is a 4Warn Weather Day.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Sanilac and Lenawee counties through this evening.

Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of SE Michigan until 10 p.m.

The Timing

Although some light snow appears to be crossing the state line from the south early this morning, the timing of more widespread snow is set to begin around sunrise and then ramp up through the morning. This initial light dusting could be just enough accumulation for slick conditions for the morning rush hour drive across the Detroit metro area. We anticipate a little lull mid-morning before the storm amps up around 10am with a notable afternoon peak of coverage and intensity.

A band of heavy snow is then expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. roughly centered on a line from Adrian to metro Detroit to Port Huron. A snow rate of 1 inch per hour is likely during this time with significant travel implications this evening. Snowfall looks to diminish by 7 p.m. through the evening.

Snow Totals

The majority of Southeastern Michigan will see 4 to 5 inches with areas downriver possibly pushing 6 inches during a 12-14 hour period Wednesday. The higher end amounts, favored south of I-94, could top out closer to 5-6 inches. The highest accumulations will most likely occur around the MI/IN/OH state line, but the trajectory of the system also puts downriver into a favorable zone for a slightly extended period of moderate to heavy snowfall.

North towards the I-69 corridor, especially into the Flint area, 3 to 4 inches will be more reasonable, as the heaviest rates largely bypass this area to the east/southeast. Into the Thumb region, some lake enhancement will occur from late afternoon into the evening and bring some local 5+ inch amounts as accumulating snow persists for several hours longer.

More Rounds of Snow

Beyond this storm system, expect a rather wintry pattern to return Friday into the weekend with cold and occasionally snowy conditions persisting through early next week. After a clipper system brings light snowfall Friday/Friday night, a more substantial system may impact parts of the region by late this weekend. This will be the next system with widespread accumulating snow for our area. Temperatures will be notably colder by next week with highs in the low to mid-20s and single digits to lower teens for overnight lows.