Crime, safety expert dives into deadly Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols

Protestors have been rallying to remember Tyre Nichols and are calling for justice after footage was released showing five Memphis police officers violently beating the 29-year-old during a traffic stop in early January.

There’s more to unpack with the fatal altercation, and Local 4′s crime and safety expert Darnell Blackburn spoke on how officers are trained to make arrests in these scenarios and his reaction as a former police officer.

Nichols was pulled over on the evening of Jan. 7 for allegedly driving recklessly. An altercation occurred between the 29-year-old and five Memphis police officers after the suspect reportedly fled the traffic stop on foot. After stating he couldn’t breathe, Nichols was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in critical condition. Nichols died in the hospital a couple of days after he was admitted. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis police reported that Nichols succumbed to his injuries and that the officers involved were placed on routine leave after his death.

Timeline: Events that led up to Tyre Nichols arrest, death

According to WMC, an NBC affiliate out of Memphis, three of the five former officers are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. The two former officers that are still in jail have bonds set at $350,000.

Below are the charges that the five former officers are facing:

Official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power

Official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law

Official oppression

Second-degree murder

Aggravated assault - act in concert

Aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury

Aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon

All five former officers are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.

Below are remarks from Memphis’ chief of police Cerelyn Davis:

Below are remarks from Metro Detroit officials on the death of Nichols:

A statement from Chief of Police James E. White: pic.twitter.com/BQ1sfkbCjY — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) January 28, 2023

My statement on the Memphis tragedy. pic.twitter.com/4GT2J3gC7a — Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) January 28, 2023

Tyre Nichols was brutally murdered by officers sworn to serve and protect. These officers must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. It’s way past time that we come together to stop this kind of senseless violence. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 28, 2023

My statement below following the release of video footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. pic.twitter.com/RpOB20BwNI — Joe Tate (@SpeakerJoeTate) January 28, 2023

The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police is another shocking yet unsurprising reminder of the inequities in our society.



Beyond expressions of outrage and exhaustion, join us in lifting up the organizations in our community that work every day to address injustice. (1/2) — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) January 28, 2023

“Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life. No American in Michigan, Tennessee, or any other state of the union should be fearful they will suffer the same fate as Tyre Nichols. I remain committed to doing all I can to ensure the necessary reforms are implemented and that all of Michigan feels safe, secure, and respected by law enforcement. The urgency of change needed in police forces across the nation, and in our own state, is clear. For the past 4 years, the Michigan Department of Attorney General has vigorously promoted policing reforms, and highlighted the work of law enforcement officers who work diligently to protect our state residents, while holding police who trespass on the rights of our community members criminally accountable. I have proposed more and better training for Michigan’s police forces, additional investment in MCOLES to ensure officers who lack the basic skillset necessary to honor the badge and the communities they serve are stripped of licensure, and other important measures. Despite previous efforts that have stalled their success, I am hopeful that all stakeholders can work across political lines to ensure that they will finally come to fruition.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel - Jan. 28, 2023

“We mourn the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. We pray for and stand in support of the Nichols family and the Memphis community as they endure such tragically difficult and challenging times. We unequivocally condemn the actions of the five former Memphis Police Department officers and express our continued commitment to the sanctity of all human life and the fair, respectful and humane treatment of everyone we serve. We believe that healthy and safe communities can only exist when we work together towards this shared goal. We understand that community faith and trust is essential to our role in achieving this desired outcome. And we realize tragic events like the death of Mr. Nichols contribute to the lack of faith and trust in policing as an institution. Although we cannot control events that occur elsewhere, we can honor our responsibility to create a professional policing culture based on a belief and commitment to the fair and equitable treatment and service for all, accountability, and establishing standards of behavior that demonstrate our value of all human life. While the vast majority of police officers across this nation have positive intent and perform their duties admirably, the death of Tyre Nichols and others before him show us that positive intent alone is not enough. As leaders it is incumbent upon us all to collectively redouble our effort to ensure that we serve as guardians in our communities. We commit to work each day to ensure that our professional culture reflects our values of service, equity, guardianship, kindness and respect for all human life as we work with our communities to build and maintain trust. Please consult your local officials or local law enforcement agency with questions regarding this release.” Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Jan. 30, 2023

More coverage: