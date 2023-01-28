Crime, safety expert dives into deadly Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols

Protestors have been rallying to remember Tyre Nichols and are calling for justice after footage was released showing five Memphis police officers violently beating the 29-year-old during a traffic stop in early January.
There’s more to unpack with the fatal altercation, and Local 4′s crime and safety expert Darnell Blackburn spoke on how officers are trained to make arrests in these scenarios and his reaction as a former police officer.
Nichols was pulled over on the evening of Jan. 7 for allegedly driving recklessly. An altercation occurred between the 29-year-old and five Memphis police officers after the suspect reportedly fled the traffic stop on foot. After stating he couldn’t breathe, Nichols was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in critical condition. Nichols died in the hospital a couple of days after he was admitted. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis police reported that Nichols succumbed to his injuries and that the officers involved were placed on routine leave after his death.
According to WMC, an NBC affiliate out of Memphis, three of the five former officers are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. The two former officers that are still in jail have bonds set at $350,000.
Below are the charges that the five former officers are facing:
- Official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power
- Official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law
- Official oppression
- Second-degree murder
- Aggravated assault - act in concert
- Aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury
- Aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon
All five former officers are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.
Below are remarks from Memphis’ chief of police Cerelyn Davis:
Below are remarks from Metro Detroit officials on the death of Nichols:
A statement from Chief of Police James E. White: pic.twitter.com/BQ1sfkbCjY— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) January 28, 2023
My statement on the Memphis tragedy. pic.twitter.com/4GT2J3gC7a— Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) January 28, 2023
Tyre Nichols was brutally murdered by officers sworn to serve and protect. These officers must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. It’s way past time that we come together to stop this kind of senseless violence.— Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 28, 2023
My statement below following the release of video footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. pic.twitter.com/RpOB20BwNI— Joe Tate (@SpeakerJoeTate) January 28, 2023
The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police is another shocking yet unsurprising reminder of the inequities in our society.— Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) January 28, 2023
Beyond expressions of outrage and exhaustion, join us in lifting up the organizations in our community that work every day to address injustice. (1/2)
🚨PRESS RELEASE 🚨Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office - Michigan on Saturday, January 28, 2023
January 29, 2023
