Morning 4: White Castle celebrates National Puzzle Day with limited edition puzzle -- and other stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

New York artist brings classic art, fast food together with limited edition White Castle puzzle

National Puzzle Day being on the weekend is as compatible as a White Castle slider served with a Dr. Pepper.

In honor of the national day, the fast-food chain has released a 285-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring White Castle sliders, fries and onion rings surrounded by flowers.

Learn more here.

From the 679? New area code could be coming to Detroit as 313 numbers run low

The state of Michigan is running out of 313 area codes and may be adding 679 into the mix in the Detroit area by late 2025.

But why 679? Who decided on that code? Local 4 sat down with an expert to find out.New York artist brings classic art, fast food together with limited edition White Castle puzzle

Read more here.

‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display

A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday.

Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.

Read about the beer can’s significance, here.

Recall Roundup: Children’s clothes, chocolate-covered almonds, other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 23, 2023.

This latest edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, 2023.

Click here to see the recalls.