Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know

4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice.

Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. for several inches of morning snow bringing a storm total of 5-8″.

Huron, Genesee, and Sanilac counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. with a couple of inches of snow before 1-2 p.m. and a grand total of 3-5″ along and north of I-69.

More: Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit -- How much to expect and when

Those of us closer to Downtown Detroit including most of Metro Detroit are seeing some rain and snow battling back and forth with temperatures in the low to middle 30s. Snow totals are greatly minimized by this mix of moisture becoming mostly just snow after 8 a.m.

Live radar: Tracking weekend snowstorm as it moves across Metro Detroit

Forecast for the week

Monday is moving day in Metro Detroit as we take the plunge into arctic air in a temperature range of upper teens to mid-20s and a biting breeze W 5-15mph.

We will see subzero wind chills on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as a slight increase in winds tags along with the coldest air we have seen or felt this Winter season.

While Tuesday looks dry with a decent balance of sun and clouds, we may see a light dusting of snow in spots late Wednesday. We also expect some sun to start our Hump Day and most of the potential snow late in the day will stay north. There will be a weak disturbance crossing Northern Lower Michigan Wednesday night giving us that chance of snow dusting, but there is not much moisture out there beyond that.

It’s still cool Thursday with temperatures in the teens to middle and upper 20s throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday should be another dry day with either single digits or low teens to start the day before we try to warm back into the middle 20s with morning sun giving way to partly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Next weekend also looks cool and dry but stay tuned for any changes.

The longer-range computer models show more active weather returning to Metro Detroit after next weekend as temperatures slowly begin to warm just barely out of the deep freeze. That means we could see some 20s and 30s with more snow chances then and we will keep you posted.

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4Warn Weather App, where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.