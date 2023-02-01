Detroit man who assaulted pregnant mother of his child, her mom sentenced to jail

Torrion Hudson was initially given a $1 million bond in connection to a shooting late December. That bond was lowered and Hudson was bailed out. During his time out of jail he committed another crime.

DETROIT – A Detroit man who assaulted a pregnant mother of his child and her mother while on bail has been sentenced to jail.

An emergency hearing on Wednesday was held for 22-year-old Torrion Hudson, where 36th district court Judge Patricia Jefferson made the decision to revoke Hudson’s original bond.

Hudson initially had a $1 million bond, which was then reduced to $250,000.

Judge Larry Williams Jr lowered the bond for Hudson. The 22-year-old Detroit man made the bond through a bail bonds agency, got out of jail and over the weekend attacked the pregnant mother of his child and her mother.

Hudson had a bond due to his attack on a 19-year-old woman in late December at a Detroit gas station off of Davison and Livernois. Kyla Moore was shot in the throat and robbed. She is currently in the hospital and listed in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Moore and can be found here.