FBI used photos, videos to charge Michigan couple in US Capitol attack

More than two years later, investigators are still tracking down and charging people from Michigan believed to have taken part in the Jan. 6 attacks on the United States Capitol.

The latest was a boyfriend and girlfriend who claimed they’d been on vacation somewhere other than Washington, D.C.

It was a tip to the FBI that Isaac Thomas was allegedly bragging about participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

His doing so brought FBI agents to his door in Burton, Michigan, where they met with Thomas and his girlfriend, Christina Legros, who is from Beaverton.

Both said they went on vacation in New York at that time. Agents presented them with photos of the two in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Thomas told agents what was happening inside was calm and friendly, and he thought former President Donald Trump ordered U.S. Capitol police to allow people inside.

But through cell phone and security video, agents tracked the pair’s moves as photos showed what was happening was not friendly or peaceful.

In the video, Thomas was seen with a Trump flag on a flagpole, warning an officer that he would hit him with it. Agents provided photos of Thomas attacking the officer.

Once inside, Thomas’s phone provides details saying he broke his way inside and got to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Thomas recorded himself inside the speakers’ office, saying they needed to take the country back.

Outside of the office, agents say Thomas was seen with other rioters pushing police down a hallway. Legros also was seen on video inside the U.S. Capitol yelling with the other rioters.

Thomas and Legros were charged with entering a restricted building and interfering with government proceedings.

Thomas was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

The couple was charged and released in Michigan, but now they must find their way back to D.C. to appear in court there.