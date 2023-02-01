‘Oh my God, did someone get in my car’: Vehicle break-ins, larcenies rising in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police in Clawson and Royal Oak are looking into a rise in vehicle break-ins and thefts. One hot spot is near 14 Mile Road and Hampton Boulevard.

Michelle Simon is just one of the latest victims of a vehicle break-in in the Royal Oak community. This time, it’s her sunroof on her Ford SUV.

“I don’t know if they went through because they tore everything out of my glove compartment and my middle console,” said Simon. “I don’t know if they were looking for keys or what they were looking for. I didn’t really see the glass at. At first, I just thought, “Oh my God, did someone get in my car.”

Ring video caught these still shots of the men responsible Monday (Jan. 30) around 3 a.m. Thankfully the thieves weren’t able to get away with anything.

Several people are now on edge since incidents like this happen more frequently.

“The young policewoman that came, she said that two Fords had been stolen just down the street,” Simon said. “So they must’ve been coming this way.”

According to the police department in the neighboring city, Clawson, it’s all happening on more of a common basis. A warning was released to the public via a Facebook post.

“The police department has seen an uptick the last few months in stolen vehicles and larcenies from vehicles. Please be vigilant by ensuring to lock your vehicles and remove any valuables from inside.” Clawson Police Department

Even though Simon’s doors were locked, she became a victim in only 11 minutes.

“It just looked like they had rushed, so I probably alerted them when we woke up,” Simon said.

It’s a reminder to pay attention to your surroundings and be more careful.

The Clawson Detective Bureau is asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras for any footage of people or suspicious vehicles during the time frame of 3 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 30.